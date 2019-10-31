Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Beaver Meadow Golf Course 1 Beaver Meadow Dr, Concord , NH View Map Service 1:30 PM Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow Dr, Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Henry Angwin died peacefully after a brief illness on October 23, 2019, in Concord, NH at the age of 83.



Jim was born and raised in the Concord area and graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1954 followed by a 4 year career in the Navy. Thanks to his Navy education, he found his calling, and embarked on a career in electrical engineering, ultimately spending 30 years with GTE Sylvania in Hillsborough, NH. After retiring in 1991, Jim followed his passions aggressively. He was an avid runner, competing in the Burlington, VT and Montreal marathons, as well as running in many local races. Jim was an avid skier and volunteer instructor at the Loon Mountain Adaptive Ski Program. He traveled the world skiing with friends and family, but more than anything, he enjoyed hitting the slopes of NH with his grandkids. As ski trips and running faded, Jim turned to hiking and golfing. He joined the 4000 footers' club with his great friend, Jack Johns. Throughout the year, Jim and Jack hiked the rail trails for miles throughout NH. They especially enjoyed bushwhacking, exploring cellar holes, animal dens and fishing holes. When he wasn't hiking, you could find Jim on the golf course. He enjoyed playing with a group of friends locally and across the US.



Throughout his life, Jim was dedicated to family. Whether it was enjoying his eleven grandchildren at "Camp Spoil", watching them participate in athletic, music and academic events, or just driving someone somewhere, Jim and his wife Pauline loved to be part of their lives. Above all else, he loved being "Pop", and was proud of all of them.



Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pauline Dallaire Angwin, his four children and their spouses: Denise Angwin and husband Ralph Mason of Chelmsford, MA, Diane Angwin and husband Paul Danahy of Chelmsford, MA, Michael Angwin and wife Rachelle Angwin of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Maureen Anderson and husband Greg Anderson of Concord, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Abigail and Ellen Angwin, Isabelle, Andre and Claire Danahy, Mackenzie and James Angwin, and Lauren, Arthur, Jasper and Hunter Anderson; a sister, Lorraine Iacopino and her husband, Vincent Iacopino of Newbury, NH, his longtime friend, Jack Johns of Hillsborough, NH, and many nieces and nephews in New England and throughout the United States.



Jim was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Leona Angwin, of Concord, NH, and two brothers, Thomas and Albert Angwin.



Calling hours will be at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St, Concord, NH on Saturday, November 9 from 2-5pm. There will be a celebration of his life at Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow Dr, Concord, NH on Sunday, November 10 from 1-4pm with a program beginning at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Friends of the North Country Rail Trail ( fnrt.org or FNRT-MC, PO Box 154, Andover, NH 03216).

