Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Horigan. View Sign





Food was Jim's passion. He enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, and received his Bachelor's Degree in culinary arts. His culinary talents were enjoyed by many and he was always encouraging his co-workers to achieve higher standards. His professional jobs took him to Jackson Hole, WY, to McAllen, TX and on to Concord, NH. Eventually, Jim got his dream job as a pastry chef in an assisted living facility where he continued until his illness.



During the Vietnam Era, Jim enlisted in the Navy, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 bronze stars.



Jim's other passions were literature and antiques. Literature was also an addiction. He couldn't put a good book down. Antiques were his second passion and he spent many hours at Concord Antiques. His quick wit and wry sense of humor will be missed by many.



Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday, March 16th, at 2:00pm, for a celebration of Life at Granite Ledges, 151 Langley Pkwy, Concord, NH. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, Attn: Lakshmi Nayak, MD, or

James R. Horigan, (71), of Concord, NH, son of George T. and Anna (Delaney) Horigan, husband of Lynn (Baird) Horigan. Father of six, grandfather of twenty. He is survived by his family: George T. and his wife Joan Horigan of Brockton, MA, Richard and his wife Jean Horigan of Lexington, MA, the late Edward and his wife Marylou Horigan of Virginia Beach, VA, Jean and her husband, John Brown of Dedham, MA, and Helen and the late Judith Lennett of Roslindale, MA. Brother-in-law John Baird and Jana Beckhan of Corpus Christi, TX. Father of Chris and Kimberly Miller of Kyle, TX, Tim and Hannah Miller of Denmark, IA, Matt and Jessica Miller of Auxvasse, MO, Elizabeth and Franciso Penner of Lemington, Canada, Cody and Schahauna Garcia and George Horigan of Concord, NH. Numerous loved and wild grandchildren.Food was Jim's passion. He enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, and received his Bachelor's Degree in culinary arts. His culinary talents were enjoyed by many and he was always encouraging his co-workers to achieve higher standards. His professional jobs took him to Jackson Hole, WY, to McAllen, TX and on to Concord, NH. Eventually, Jim got his dream job as a pastry chef in an assisted living facility where he continued until his illness.During the Vietnam Era, Jim enlisted in the Navy, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 bronze stars.Jim's other passions were literature and antiques. Literature was also an addiction. He couldn't put a good book down. Antiques were his second passion and he spent many hours at Concord Antiques. His quick wit and wry sense of humor will be missed by many.Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday, March 16th, at 2:00pm, for a celebration of Life at Granite Ledges, 151 Langley Pkwy, Concord, NH. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, Attn: Lakshmi Nayak, MD, or [email protected] would be appreciated. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close