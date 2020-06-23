James M. Orlando
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Orlando, 58, of Derry, NH, died Saturday June 20, 2020 in his home.

He was born in Gloucester, MA on March 16, 1962, a son of Margaret (Cronin) Orlando and the late Joseph Orlando, Sr.

He had been a resident of Derry for the past nine years, formerly living in Manchester, NH. He was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing, and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed playing chess.

In addition to his mother; he is survived by his daughter, Sharon Kingsbury of Loudon, NH; his son, James Patton of Manchester, NH; five grandchildren, Joshua, Jr., Peyton, Jamieson, Cheyenne, and Mary; his long loving companion, Tina; three brothers, Dominic Orlando of Concord, NH, Joseph Orlando, Jr. of Hooksett, NH, and Paul Orlando of Savannah, GA; five sisters, Christine Orlando of SC, Debbie Orlando, and Joanne Bauregard both of Manchester, Tina Lajoie of Greenville, NH, and Peggy Landry of Goffstown, NH; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved