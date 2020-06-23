James M. Orlando, 58, of Derry, NH, died Saturday June 20, 2020 in his home.
He was born in Gloucester, MA on March 16, 1962, a son of Margaret (Cronin) Orlando and the late Joseph Orlando, Sr.
He had been a resident of Derry for the past nine years, formerly living in Manchester, NH. He was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing, and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed playing chess.
In addition to his mother; he is survived by his daughter, Sharon Kingsbury of Loudon, NH; his son, James Patton of Manchester, NH; five grandchildren, Joshua, Jr., Peyton, Jamieson, Cheyenne, and Mary; his long loving companion, Tina; three brothers, Dominic Orlando of Concord, NH, Joseph Orlando, Jr. of Hooksett, NH, and Paul Orlando of Savannah, GA; five sisters, Christine Orlando of SC, Debbie Orlando, and Joanne Bauregard both of Manchester, Tina Lajoie of Greenville, NH, and Peggy Landry of Goffstown, NH; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 23, 2020.