James M. Twaddle
1936 - 2020
On May 1, 2020, James McQuesten Twaddle passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family at the age of 83.

Jim was born on May 20, 1936 in Manchester, NH to the late Ruth Caroline (McQuesten) and Arthur Eastman Twaddle.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Anne (nee Miller), and son Andrew. He is survived by his sister Joan Twaddle of Tiverton, RI, and by two sons and their wives, John and Lorri of West Springfield, MA, and Stephen and Amanda of Hudson, NH. Jim is also survived by his four grandsons, Connor, Alistair, Marshall and Garion.

Jim graduated from Durfee High School in Fall River, MA where he was known as "Tink" and then from the University of New Hampshire in 1958, and had a long career in personnel, first with Paul Revere Insurance Company of Worcester, MA, followed by several years at Monarch Life Insurance Company of Springfield, MA.

Jim retired to North Sandwich, NH and became an active member of Confederated Church of Sandwich and the Over the Hill Hikers club. Jim will be remembered for his habit of learning everything he could about any person he met, his quick wit and keen sense of humor. He enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and cribbage, and was a passionate fan of both the New York Yankees and Giants. Jim will be greatly missed.

A graveside service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a future date. The family wishes to thank the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association Hospice program for their generous and loving care of Jim during his final days.

Please make any memorial contributions to the James M. and Anne M. Twaddle Scholarship Fund for Ocean Engineering, University of New Hampshire, 15 Strafford Ave., Durham, NH 03824 or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St, Meredith, NH 03253.

Published in Concord Montior on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
101 Union Street
Littleton, NH 03561
603-622-1800
