James Maurice Buzzell, Jr. died on May 21, 2019 in New York City. Jim was born on January 3, 1943 in Lynn, Massachusetts to James Maurice and Arlene Marcia (Hanson) Buzzell. The family resided in Northwood as he was growing up; his schooling in NH. After college Jim lived in Seattle, Washington before settling in NYC as a social worker in Harlem.

He leaves behind his brother, David, and his wife, Tomi; 3 nephews, Aaron, Jesse, Andy and their families; several cousins, as well as his long-time friend and ex-wife, Sharon Hunt Gonzales, her husband, Ramone, her children and their families. Jim will be greatly missed, not only by family and friends in NH, but by neighbors and friends who were a big part of his life during the 5 decades that he lived in Greenwich Village.

Please join the family for a celebration of life gathering from 12 to 2 on June 22nd at Purdy Memorial Chapel in Lee. There will be no formal ceremony - just a chance for fellowship as we share refreshments and memories of Jim. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Barrington. In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, please donate to a local theater group or to a . To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 14, 2019
