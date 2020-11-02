James Michael Brady, 72, a resident of Hill since 2001, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Concord Hospital with his loving wife by his side. Mike was born on July 25, 1948 in Lowell, MA the son of the late James and Frances (Mahoney) Brady. He graduated from Bentley University with a B.A. in Accounting in 1972.
Mike was employed in Defense Contracting Administrative Management with RCA Corp. His work took him all over the United States as well as many parts of the world including Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, Germany and Canada.
He and his family moved to Hill in 2001 from Colorado Springs, CO. His desire to make his town a better place, encouraged him to serve as Selectman for the Town of Hill, currently in his 4th term. He had many enjoyments in his life, whether it was kayaking, riding his Harley Davidson trike, or his love of classic cars including his 1971 Plymouth Road Runner.
His family includes his wife of nearly 48 years: Judith E. (Jones) Brady of Hill, his son: Sean M. Brady and his fiancée Cheryl Moroney of Worcester, MA, his sister: Ann-Marie and her husband Kenneth Levine of Port Washington, New York.
He also leaves behind his two sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Jones of Durham, NH and Elinor Lottero of Watertown, Ma. As well as his brother-in-law Wade H. Jones and his wife Gayle of Aiken, S.C.
According to Mike's wishes he will be laid to rest with his family in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell, MA in the coming spring.
Memorial donations in memory of Mike, may be made to the America Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
