James Michael Mullaney passed away after a brief illness on April 18th, 2019 while living overseas. He was 71 years old.



Jim Mullaney was born April 13, 1948 in Massachusetts to Walter and Anne Doherty Mullaney. Jim attended Bishop Brady High School and Concord High School in Concord, NH where he played football and graduated in 1966. Also in 1966, Jim received an award for valor for saving the life of one of his companions at the Concord quarries. He jumped into the water and brought the drowning boy to the surface and shore and then raced for assistance. Jim went on to earn his degree at the University of New Hampshire in 1974. Jim and his wife Debbie raised their four beautiful daughters in his hometown of Concord. He had a life-long passion for real estate and had many successful, innovative projects as a developer in and around the Concord area. In addition to his career, Jim aka "Coach" had a passion for coaching youth football and was known as one of the most colorful local sports personalities and an inspirational mentor. Jim began his coaching career at Bishop Brady High School and became the second most successful coach on record in Brady history and a member of the BBHS Hall of Fame. He was a devoted coach at Franklin High School, where he led them to their first state championship win in 25 years. Jim continued to build successful football programs at Trinity High School in Manchester, NH, Souhegan High School in Amherst, NH and Wareham High School in Wareham, MA. He was a great coach and motivator, helping his players be the best they could be both on and off the field. Jim's mission as a coach was to bring a community together and build champions. He did it and he made it look very easy. The pride and joy Jim brought to each and every team he coached is his lasting legacy.



He is survived by his daughters Carri, Kathryn, Erin and Devinne Mullaney, grand children Benjamin and Joshua Reed, Amelie Marandola and Aicha Ouadirou, his brother and sister Steven and Patricia Mullaney, his former wife and friend Deborah Pierson, nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Maureen Mullaney Murphy. Jim will always be remembered by the many lives he touched through his dedication to sportsmanship, generous spirit and his ability to tell a great story. Jim Mullaney was a man of many talents and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. An announcement will follow.

