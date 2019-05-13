Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael Mullaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Michael Mullaney passed away after a brief illness on April 18th, 2019 while living overseas. He was 71 years old. Jim Mullaney was born April 13, 1948 in Massachusetts to Walter and Anne Mullaney. Jim attended Concord High School where he played football and graduated in 1966. Jim earned his degree at UNH in 1974. Jim and his wife Debbie raised their four daughters in his hometown of Concord. He had a life-long passion for real estate and had many projects as a developer in the Concord area. Jim aka "Coach" also had a passion for coaching youth football and was known as one of the most colorful local sports personalities and an inspirational mentor. He is survived by his daughters Carri, Kathryn, Erin and Devinne Mullaney, grandchildren Benjamin and Joshua Reed, Amelie Marandola and Aicha Ouadirou, his brother and sister Steven and Patricia Mullaney, his former wife and friend Deborah Pierson, nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Maureen Mullaney Murphy. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, 2019, 2:00pm at Concord Country Club, Concord, NH. All family and friends are welcome.

Published in The Concord Monitor on May 13, 2019

