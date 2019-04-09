James Paul Blanchard, 85, of Concord, NH went home to his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2019 at Presidential Oaks surrounded by loved ones. James was born April 7, 1934 in Concord, NH to Donald T. and Jean (Paul) Blanchard.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, James pursued his education, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in English from Keene State College in 1960. The pursuit of a Master's Degree from Middlebury College was interrupted to battle a life-threatening illness.
A lifelong resident of the Concord area, Jim dedicated significant time in service to the community. For over 30
years, he taught English to many students at Rundlett Jr. High School. His passion for serving the Lord and his desire that others come to know Jesus led Jim to become an integral part of many local ministries. For over 55 years, Jim ministered to the inmates of the NH State Prison through weekly Bible studies and church services, as well as the locally televised show 'Prison Chapel of the Air.' Jim was also very committed to WVNH radio, Maranatha Ministries, as well as Gideons International. For nearly 40 years until the time of his death, Jim served as an Elder at Concord Bible Fellowship, teaching spiritual truths from the Word of God. After becoming the first New Hampshire resident to receive a living-donor kidney from his brother Alan nearly 50 years ago, both he and Alan and their families worked to establish the New Hampshire Kidney Foundation to provide resources for kidney patients and promote life-saving organ donation.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, his brother Alan, and his beloved granddaughter, Brooke E. Blanchard.
Members of his family include his wife of 65 years, Vesta (Spinney) Blanchard of Concord; son Steven Blanchard and wife, Sally of Concord; daughter Jodi Acheson and husband, Kevin of Sanbornton; his grandchildren, whom he adored, John Blanchard and his wife, Cindy; Andrew Blanchard and his wife, Vanessa; Crystal Lemay and her husband, Jacob; Daniel Acheson and his wife, Karli; and Lauren Lossani; his great-grandchildren Ethan, Emersyn, Ainsley and Alec, who brought him great joy; his brother Donald G. Blanchard and wife Gertrude; sister-in-law
Elizabeth Blanchard; many dear nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Oscar.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord. A private burial service will be Friday at the NH State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. A Memorial Service will take place at Concord Bible Fellowship, 25 Rockingham St. Concord, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Voice of the Martyrs (persecution.com); Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.com); or The (kidney.org)
