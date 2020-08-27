James P Hodakoski passed away August 24th at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after battling a long illness.



James was born July 18, 1951 in Fitchburg MA to Albert and Amanda (Gravel) Hodakoski. "Jim" proudly served in the Army National Guard for 7 years and then started his career as a Union carpenter to which he retired as a Millwright Supervisor for Local 1121 after 33 years.



Jim was always willing to help anyone without batting an eye and was someone you could count on. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed riding any moment he could.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years Paula (Corson) Hodakoski of Pittsfield NH, daughters, Dawn Trombly and husband Brent of Pembroke NH, Stacey McNeil and husband Jim of Loudon NH. Grandchildren Erika Whitcomb, Sara Whitcomb, James Mancini, Brooklyn Trombly, Colt Trombly, Morgan Trombly, Brannigan McNeil and Kerragan McNeil. Great grandchildren Madison Jeanson and Declan Whitcomb. Sisters, Karen Moore of Crossville TN and Debrah Sumner of Leominster MA. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Amanda Hodakoski and his sister Donna Sideleau of Leominster MA.



Private services will be held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store