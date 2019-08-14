Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

James Patrick Doeringsfeld, 72, was born in Denver Colorado on November 18, 1946. Patrick passed away quietly at the CRVNA Hospice House on August 8, 2019. He was the child of Walter & Blanche Doeringsfeld. He graduated from Colorado Academy and Thornton High School. His youth was spent in Colorado and his adult life was a resident of New Hampshire.



Patrick loved his wife, Bonnie Doeringsfeld with all his heart. He was her best friend and she was his. They enjoyed concerts, theater and friends with a passion. Patrick always talked about paying it forward and he did. Patrick also loved to cook. He was a connoisseur good music, delicious food and fine wine. You would always see Pat in the kitchen thinking or talking about the next meal. Pat also loved trains. When they put the crossing from Denver airport to Union Station, he was smiling ear to ear. He loved Denver, Colorado. We believe his heart was always there even though he was in NH. Patrick was the most positive, loving, loyal, caring, kind, and generous person that ever lived.



He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Doeringsfeld of Concord NH, his son, Sean Doeringsfeld of Lincoln, NH, Gail & Walter Myers of Connecticut, Jonathan Briggs and his beloved friends Kathy Curtis and Justine Jobine. Mike, Lisa, Ben and Joshua Serard.



We will never forget the laughter, love, and food. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice House of Concord Regional Nursing Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH 03301

