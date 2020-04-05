Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Pilkenton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Pilkenton, 70, a long time resident of Bow, New Hampshire, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 2, 1949, a son of James A and Florence M Pilkenton.



James served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Later, James began a twenty year career as a radio personality for several radio stations in NH, where he was known as "Big" Jim Kenton.



James had a passion for music and sports. He was knowledgeable in all genres/teams. He could name a song after hearing only a few notes, which he would then follow up with several facts regarding said artist. Similarly, he would run down sports stats with ease. He carried a particular fondness for his home teams: The Baltimore Orioles and The Baltimore Ravens. James also enjoyed collecting baseball cards, reading, watching classic films, playing the guitar and writing songs.



James was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by two daughters, Carrie Goutremont and her wife Hope of NH, and Kate Lorden of NH; three grandchildren, Maximilian J Pilkenton, Ryan J Lorden and Abigail J Lorden; a sister, Dale Donaldson of MD; two brothers, Michael Pilkenton and his wife Kathy of MD and Kenneth Pilkenton and his wife Nancy of MD; a nephew, David Pilkenton; and three nieces, Stacey Torres and her husband Alexis, Amy Wheeler and her husband Richard, and Erin Pilkenton and her wife Megan.



A committal service will commence Friday, September 11 at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Disabled American Veterans at





Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 5, 2020

