James R. Ford, 66, of Gonic, died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover. He was a native and lifelong resident of New Hampshire, living most of his adult life on the seacoast. Jim was born in Concord on August 19, 1954, the son of the late James and Victoria (Reid) Ford.



He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook in 1972 and attended the University of New Hampshire. While there, his experiences included bartending at the New England Center, fundraising for NHPTV and working with the UNH Department of Philosophy. After continuing in the hospitality and public relations fields, he later decided on a complete change of venue and found his next opportunity in the textile industry with Cramer Fabrics, where he was at home for almost 20 years.



Jim loved New Hampshire and all four seasons would find him hiking, canoeing, skiing, or just rambling. If the elements kept him indoors, his books were his prized possessions. His dry wit touched (and surprised) everyone he knew almost right up until his passing. He was a supporter of the arts and everything science, even demonstrating gravity through skydiving.



He is survived by his sister, Laurel Ford of Concord, NH, cousins and many friends.



Jim left his high school years with this excerpt from Song of the Open Road by Walt Whitman and it is fitting now. "Afoot and lighthearted, I take to the open road....Henceforth, I whimper no more, postpone no more, need nothing. Done with indoor complaints, libraries, querulous criticisms. Strong and content, I travel the open road. The earth, that is sufficient...."



ARRANGEMENTS: A private celebration will be planned in the summer. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Jim's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

