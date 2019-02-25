Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Higgins. View Sign

James "Jim" R. Higgins, 62 of Webster, NH passed away on Saturday morning February 23, 2019 after a strong and hard battle with leukemia. He was born in Chicopee Falls, MA on May 8, 1956. He proudly retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force, who then went on to be a 25 year dedicated employee of Yankee Book Peddler of Contoocook, NH. Jim was a master mason out of Horace Chase Lodge and the Priscilla Chapter O.E.S., in Penacook, NH. Jim is predeceased by his parents Ronald and Estelle Higgins. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Lee Higgins, his daughter and son in law, Michele and Jamie Carpentier of Nashua, NH and their daughter Arianna, and his son Adam Higgins of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by his siblings Peter, Mary, and Paul as well as several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Hope Community Chapel in Franklin. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11:30 AM. Burial with military honors will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



Assisting the family with arrangement is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.



Memorial donations in memory of Jim, may be made to the Hope Community Chapel, Window Capital Improvement Fund, 108 Hill Road, Franklin, NH 03235.



