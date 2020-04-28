James Russell, 63, of Boyce Road passed away on April 23, 2020 at his home.



He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Arnold and Mary (Rheaume) Russell. He was a graduate of Concord High School.



He worked for many years at Concord Litho, Bow Mobile, and Constantly Pizza.



James is survived by his brothers and sisters, Arthur Russell and his wife Agnes of Concord, Mary Goulet and her husband Roy of Concord, Patricia Russell of Arizona, and Timothy Russell and his wife Dina of Concord; Nieces and Nephews, and a very good friend Jay Louis.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Arnold Russell Jr.



Burial will be in the Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

