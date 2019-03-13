James Taylor, age 86 of Boscawen passed away on March 12, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a period of failing health.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Taylor.
He was born February 5, 1933 in Concord and graduated from Penacook High School class of 1954 after which he served three years in the US Army.
He is survived by two daughters; Theresa Germann and husband John of Travelers Rest, SC, and Diane Balch and husband Stanley of Boscawen, two grandsons; Christopher Balch and wife Lindsey (Drew) of Boscawen and Joshua Balch serving in the US Air Force in England and 6 great granddaughters; Mya, Elexa, Olivia, Lily, Raylynn and Lauren.
He was pre-deceased by his grandson, Matthew Balch.
Per his request there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Penacook.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019