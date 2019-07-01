Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

James Turner Jr., age 100, of Hopkinton Road died on Thursday June 20, 2019. He was born in Manchester on Oct. 11, 1918 the son of the late James Turner Sr. and Lilian (Turner) McMullen.



He was a graduate of Manchester West High School class of 1938. In 1942 he was drafted into the United States Air Force where he served 2 1/2 years repairing airplane engines until he was discharged in 1945. Between 1946 and 1961 he owned and worked multiple dairy farms. From 1962 to 1985 he worked at the Rumford Press repairing machinery. In 1977 he married Phyllis J. (Beliveau) Turner, a former classmate. Together they built a home in Hopkinton, NH where they enjoyed 38 years together. Jim and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. They also enjoyed spending time with the Hopkinton Senior Citizen group as well as being members of the Central NH Corvair Association, of which Jim continued to be active until the time of his death.



He is survived by Connie (Beliveau) Dubeau, Linda (Davis) Beliveau, William McCollough; 6 grandchildren, Kevin, Jodi, Kristy, Jennifer, and Jonathan; 2 cousins Arlyne and Robert. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis (Beliveau) Turner, and her children Joan (Beliveau) McCollough and Norman Beliveau, as well as his cousin Ellen Taylor.



A memorial visiting hour will be held on Monday July 8th from 11:30am-12:30pm at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial service will follow at 12:30 PM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will be in the Blackwater Cemetery in Contoocook.





