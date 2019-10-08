Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wilbur Auger. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Auger, 92, a resident of Sanbornton for over 48 years died Sunday at the Golden Crest Community in Franklin following a short period of failing health. Jim was born in Franklin on November 23, 1926, son of Charles and Ellen (Atkins) Auger. He spent his youth in Sanbornton, attending school there and later graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1944. Jim lived in Manchester for ten years before moving back to Sanbornton. He graduated in 1958 from New Hampshire College with an Accounting Degree. He later was employed as an automobile machinist and was employed for over 20 years with Sanel Auto in Concord. A kind and quiet man, Jim was always there for others, offering a helping hand when needed. In their later years,



Jim and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and camping with their RV, and riding the back roads of New Hampshire in his convertible. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Phyllis Anne (Pelletier) Auger who died in 2006.



Jim and his wife were devout Catholics and parishioners of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin.



He leaves, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his son, James J. Auger of Tilton, son, William S. Auger, his wife Theresa of Manchester and their children, William and Felicia, son, David M. Auger, his wife, Edda of Hanau, Germany and son Dennis, daughter, Anne K. Glines, her husband, Michael of



Sanbornton and their children, Katie and Jessica and granddaughters, Avery & Addison Wagstaffe, son, Robert P. Auger, his wife, Lisa of Sanbornton and their children, Robert, Ellen, and Allison, son, Peter J. Auger, and his wife Linda of Alton, Italy and son, Joseph C. Auger and his wife Sabine of Northfield.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A Mass to Celebrate Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, School St. in Franklin. Burial will be next to his wife, Phyllis in Holy Cross Cemetery, Rt. 11, Webster Lake Road in Franklin.



Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in James' name to the Resident Fund at Golden Crest Community, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.



