Jane Bowers Bliss, age 92, passed away peacefully February 13, 2019 due to complications from congestive heart failure.



Born on November 17, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Gertrude and William Dickey Bowers, Jane was married for 57 years to her beloved husband Ted who preceded her in death in 2008.



The two met at Cornell University where Jane earned her bachelor's degree in nutrition. They were married in 1951, their early years were occupied with starting a family and transitioning from a naval life to one of following the corporate whims of Westinghouse, they bounced quickly from Pittsburgh to Wellesley, Massachusetts. In 1961 they made the decision to leave the company and moved with their four children to Burnt Hill Farm in Warner, New Hampshire where they took up permanent residence.



Jane's life significantly impacted the social fabric of Warner in many positive and productive ways. She started a Girl Scout troop- leading Brownies through Senior Scouts- and serving on the Swift Water Council for more than 25 years, receiving the Silver Trefoil award.



Jane was a Pony Club district commissioner, a substitute teacher in home economics at Kearsarge Regional High School, a deaconess and a long serving member in the choir at the United Church of Warner. She ran a cottage and lodge business called Tara Hall, in Sunapee, for several years, made and sold Keen Kitchen Seasoning out of her home, and became a realtor as her final career move.



Her apple pie scored blue ribbons at the Hopkinton Fair and she participated in a multitude of organizations including the Warner Women's Club, as well as sewing, book and investment clubs.



She served on the Board of the Kearsarge Visiting Nurse Association, was a part-time Home Health Aide, and a Hospice Volunteer, bringing her benign and tranquil spirit directly to the support of her community. An avid gardener, Jane was often found tending the flowers and plants of her residency and church. In 1993, Jane and Ted were presented the Warner Men's Club Community Service Award.



She was supported in Concord by the Wesley United Methodist Church which she joined in 2011. On top of that, of course, Jane always had time, enduring love and constant encouragement for her children and grandchildren.



She leaves behind her four progeny and their extended families, Steve and Anna Bliss, Carol and Bill Griggs, Andy and Laurie Bliss, Nancy and Harry Byrd, and her grandchildren Levy and Cecily Byrd, Katie Fry, Jeff, Nathan, Aidan and Griffin Bliss plus step-grandsons Tom, Mike, and Fran Griggs and their families.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the United Church of Warner at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Church of Warner garden fund (

