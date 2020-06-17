Jane Carroll passed away May 24, 2020 in Austin TX at the age of 88.



She was born in Exeter, NH on October 15, 1931 to Emmanuel Pineau and Bernice Swiezynski. She grew up in Exeter, NH, graduating from Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter in 1949. She married Redmond Carroll Jr. in Exeter, NH on September 9th, 1950.



They moved to Springfield, MA where Redmond attended college while Jane worked to support them. They moved to Pembroke, NH in 1954 where Jane raised three sons. She enjoyed baking and was known for her pies and banana bread. She and Redmond operated a small Christmas tree farm from their property, selling hundreds of trees over the years.



Following Redmond's ('Doc') retiring in 1987, they moved to the warmer weather of Lady Lake Florida in 2001, and then on to Austin, Texas in 2014.



Jane was small of stature but strong of spirit. She was always the one to initiate a conversation. She wanted to be your friend and peppered every exchange with countless questions and strong opinions as a means to develop rapport. She was a true sports fan, and remained fiercely loyal to her New England teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, even many years after retiring to warmer climates. She was an avid golfer, playing for many years in both New Hampshire and Florida. Even more than sports she loved her family and was so proud to be a great grandmother.



After nearly 70 years married and then 82 days apart, Jane rejoins her husband Doc in eternal rest. Jane is survived by her three sons Michael (Patricia), Daniel (Rebecca) and Thomas (Elizabeth); grandchildren Ashley, Amy, Devin, Braden, Alina and Trevor, as well as six great-grandchildren.



A graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX will be held at a later date.



