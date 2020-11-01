1/1
Jane Dewey Langill
LANGILL, Jane Dewey, Rockford, IL, died October 15, 2020.

Jane Dewey Langill was born December 13, 1935, in Concord, NH, the daughter of Claude and Helen (Matthews) Dewey. She graduated from Concord High School in 1953; married Stephen H. Langill in 1958, and one month later graduated from the Concord Hospital School of Nursing.

Jane and Steve moved to Vermont when he began working for the State of VT Highway Department. Jane worked for ten years at the Rutland Hospital. On weekends and holiday weeks, she worked as the first ski nurse at the Killington ski area. In 1972, when their youngest child, Neal, entered first grade, she worked nights at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. In 1980, she worked again at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jane then volunteered there for many years after retiring in 2002.

Jane was a past president of the Sherburne Women's Club, a member of Calvary Bible Church, and later Ira Baptist Church. She and Steve enjoyed the Gideons International as active members. Jane was president of the Gideon's Auxiliary of the Green Mountain Camp. She resided at the Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, IL, the past few years where she enjoyed her new friends and fellowship.

Survivors include her four children, Martha, Heather, Christian and Neal, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A private family memorial service has been held. Donations may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or www.sendtheword.org in memory of Jane Langill.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 1, 2020.
