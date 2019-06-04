Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ellis Nichols Spragg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Ellis Nichols Spragg MD, 97, died on Saturday, June 1, at the Elizabeth De Rahm Hospice House in Cambridge, MA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan, her son, Peter, and her husband, Howard E. Spragg, DD., executive V.P. of the United Church of Christ, USA.



Dr. Spragg was raised in Westfield, New Jersey, attended Oberlin College and graduated from the University of Chicago, BS '43 and MD '48. She was one of a quota of three women in her entering class at the University of Chicago medical school. She married Howard Spragg in 1942.



In Chicago, Howard was minister of South Congregational Church and Jane finished her medical internship. The Spraggs were active in the civil rights movement and the founding of the Congress on Racial Equality (CORE).



In 1948-51 Dr. Spragg practiced general medicine at Ryder Hospital, Humacao,, Puerto Rico, where her husband was the executive for the Congregational Church work on the island.



When they returned to New Jersey, Dr. Spragg worked in clinics for Public Health agencies and for Planned Parenthood. She lectured on population dynamics, sex education, reproductive choice and civil rights. She served on the boards of Westfield Open Housing Committee, the Westfield Community Center, and the Westfield Board of Education. In 1956, Drs. Spragg and Powell immunized over 1600 children with the Salk Polio Vaccine for the Department of Public Health after the Westfield Medical Society had refused. In 1964, Dr. Spragg received the B'nai B'rith Citation for Meritorious Service.



Dr. Spragg gave the first televised demonstration of contraceptive devices in 1970 on Channel 13. She started the first Planned Parenthood clinic for teenagers in New Jersey. A year before Roe v. Wade, she was a litigant in the case that overturned the NJ statute prohibiting abortions. She was an early member of NARAL. In 1976 she was awarded the Alan Guttmacher medal for her work in family planning.



The Spraggs moved to New Hampshire in 1976 after summering there for many years. Jane practiced office gynecology and family planning in Hillsboro for five years and worked in the Student Health Department at Keene State College. She closed her office in 1987 to travel with her husband Howard who died in 1991. She moved to Concord, NH in 2002.



For several years Dr. Spragg dug with avocational archeologists in the New Hampshire "SCRAP" program and in 1992 she served as president of the N.H. Archeological Society. She traveled to Europe, Japan, Turkey and Mesoamerica. She loved living in Concord, volunteering for the VNA Hospice, Hope's Community Kitchen and other local organizations.



The Spraggs had five children and two grandsons. Susan, deceased 2003; Paul of Denver Colorado and son Nicholas; Peter, deceased 2016; Martha of Shawmut, ME; and Deborah of Arlington and son Noah.



In 2013, Dr. Spragg moved to Cadbury Commons in Cambridge, MA to be closer to family. She remained in good health until a few weeks before passing peacefully in a local hospice residence.



Dr. Spragg is survived by her daughter Deborah, and her spouse, Stephanie Ross of Arlington, MA; her daughter Martha of Shawmut, ME and her son Paul of Denver, CO.



She also leaves grandchildren Noah Paul, and Nicholas Spragg, and step-grandchildren Alexander Sheff and Benjamin Sheff.



The burial will be private in Deering, NH. A memorial service is planned at the Deering Community Church, United Church of Christ, 763 Deering Center Rd. Deering NH, for Saturday August 3, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or a .

