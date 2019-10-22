Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane H.J. Funk. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Johnson Funk, a daughter of both Appalachia and New England, died at home in Concord, New Hampshire, on October 17, 2019. Jane was 73 years old. She was born Jane Hanway Johnson on August 7, 1946, to the late Jane Shaffer Johnson and David Dale Johnson, Jr., of Charleston, West Virginia. Although she left the state as a young woman, Janie returned regularly through the years and maintained close ties to her West Virginia roots.



Jane attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis on history, subjects in which she maintained a lifelong interest. She continued her education at the former Katharine Gibbs School in New York City, going on to stay in the City to work as an executive assistant. It was in Manhattan that she met Phil Funk with whom she would spend the next fifty years. Jane and Phil married in 1971 and settled in Concord a few years later. Here the couple raised two children, Andy and Anne, in what has been the family's home for over forty years. After her children reached school age, Jane returned to work at the Concord Academy of Hair Design where she held an administrative position for many years. She was a member of the Junior Service League of Concord and lent her voice to the Concord Chorale, carrying on a love of choral music she inherited from her mother. This musical background could be heard in her chiming, elegant laugh, which she often shared with her beloved Knit Night ladies.



No one brought Jane more joy than her three grandchildren, Matty, Jon, and Katie. Jane was a devoted Grammy: a regular on the lacrosse fields and at dance recitals. Time with her family was the major focus of Jane's life, and she joined in on many a Funk Family Outing (FFO) to local parks, restaurants, and museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, of which she was a member. Her dedication to this family time was not diminished by her diagnosis with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which she faced courageously for the last ten years. She met her illness, which culminated in metastatic



Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Philip; her children, Andrew Philip Funk (Stacey) of Acton, Massachusetts, and Anne Catherine Funk of Boston; grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Kaitlin Funk; her brother, David Dale Johnson III (Beverly) of Lewisburg, West Virginia; her sisters, Julia Johnson Fleshman of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and Georganna Johnson Francke of Charleston, West Virginia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Numerous individuals provided help and support over Jane's final weeks and special thanks are due to Tracy Tsouros who was there to help Jane finally let go.



In accordance with Jane's wishes, there will not be a formal service. Friends and family are encouraged to gather in remembrance of Jane's life and to raise a Manhattan in her honor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association.

Jane Johnson Funk, a daughter of both Appalachia and New England, died at home in Concord, New Hampshire, on October 17, 2019. Jane was 73 years old. She was born Jane Hanway Johnson on August 7, 1946, to the late Jane Shaffer Johnson and David Dale Johnson, Jr., of Charleston, West Virginia. Although she left the state as a young woman, Janie returned regularly through the years and maintained close ties to her West Virginia roots.Jane attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis on history, subjects in which she maintained a lifelong interest. She continued her education at the former Katharine Gibbs School in New York City, going on to stay in the City to work as an executive assistant. It was in Manhattan that she met Phil Funk with whom she would spend the next fifty years. Jane and Phil married in 1971 and settled in Concord a few years later. Here the couple raised two children, Andy and Anne, in what has been the family's home for over forty years. After her children reached school age, Jane returned to work at the Concord Academy of Hair Design where she held an administrative position for many years. She was a member of the Junior Service League of Concord and lent her voice to the Concord Chorale, carrying on a love of choral music she inherited from her mother. This musical background could be heard in her chiming, elegant laugh, which she often shared with her beloved Knit Night ladies.No one brought Jane more joy than her three grandchildren, Matty, Jon, and Katie. Jane was a devoted Grammy: a regular on the lacrosse fields and at dance recitals. Time with her family was the major focus of Jane's life, and she joined in on many a Funk Family Outing (FFO) to local parks, restaurants, and museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, of which she was a member. Her dedication to this family time was not diminished by her diagnosis with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which she faced courageously for the last ten years. She met her illness, which culminated in metastatic breast cancer , with the dignity, grace, and intelligence that characterized her 73 years.Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Philip; her children, Andrew Philip Funk (Stacey) of Acton, Massachusetts, and Anne Catherine Funk of Boston; grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Kaitlin Funk; her brother, David Dale Johnson III (Beverly) of Lewisburg, West Virginia; her sisters, Julia Johnson Fleshman of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and Georganna Johnson Francke of Charleston, West Virginia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Numerous individuals provided help and support over Jane's final weeks and special thanks are due to Tracy Tsouros who was there to help Jane finally let go.In accordance with Jane's wishes, there will not be a formal service. Friends and family are encouraged to gather in remembrance of Jane's life and to raise a Manhattan in her honor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close