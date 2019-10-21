Jane Miller Leavitt born April 28, 1929 passed away on October 16. She graduated from Concord High School and studied early childhood education at Boston University. She married Richard Leavitt, also of Concord. They had three daughters; Judy, Susan (dec) and Deborah whom they raised at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Western Mass. Jane worked as a kindergarten teacher and later as a librarian until retirement when they returned to live in Concord in 1995 where they were both members of the St Paul's Church. A memorial service for Jane will be held at a later date. Her kind and loving nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially daughters Judy and Deb and grandchildren, Kelsey, Sarah, Alexander and Genevieve.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 21, 2019