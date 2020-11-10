Jane Murray Lessels, a compassionate and tough old Keene High Blackbird and UNH Wildcat, died Nov. 4, one day after her 90th birthday.
She was born in Keene to Julia and Frederick Murray Sr. Jane graduated from KHS in 1948 and with a degree in recreation management from UNH in 1952. She met classmate Norval "Bing" Lessels of Concord at UNH and they were married April 25, 1953. They moved to Concord in 1954.
After her husband died of cancer at the age of 38, Jane was left with three unruly children, ages 10 to 15. She proceeded to do yeoman's work raising them, intent on making sure they all received a UNH degree.
A child of the Depression, Jane long was a champion of the underdog and the underprivileged, buying gloves, hats, shirts and thermal underwear year-round to give to the needy at Christmas. She loved filling boxes with writing and reading materials for her grandchildren and always made sure there were plenty of presents under the tree.
A major role in her life was as matriarch of the family camp she and Bing built on Silver Lake in Belmont. The only downside, it was not closer to Keene. The pluses far made up for that and to her everlasting credit she managed to hold onto the priceless place that was the site of graduation and marriage celebrations, badminton tournaments, boat parades and too-large campfires: in short, countless family memories in a treasured second home where cousins and friends grew up as close as siblings.
Whether it was swimming lessons for all - no going to the raft with a lifejacket on, everyone must learn to swim - tackling a project or insisting from time to time that the music and campfire be turned down, Jane, complete with wry smile, ruled the roost and did it her way. And yes, all 29 of us spent the night at camp, either in the cottage, in tents or RVs on many occasions.
Jane held recreation jobs in her younger days in Keene and Washington, D.C. and then volunteered in recreation when she arrived in Concord. Later, she was a bookkeeper at the Brick Tower Motel. After that, she worked for more than 30 years, helping John Nelson and his family move on from starting the Downtown Athletic Club to making the Racquet Club of Concord the place to go for tennis, recreation and good times in the region.
A champion badminton player, Jane's many other talents and interests included reading, crossword puzzles, newspapers, gardening, bridge, Trivial Pursuit, shopping, history, rug braiding, knitting, Veano's and more reading.
Trips to Rangeley featuring moose watching, treks to Foxwoods for the slots and Old Orchard Beach - mostly to watch little kids on the beach and in the arcades - made for some of her greatest memories and stories.
Jane was immensely proud of and thrilled to spend any time she could with her nine great grandchildren: Quinn, A.J., Nora, Natalie, Libby, Cecilia, Cohen, Casey and Maxwell; and her eight grandchildren: Jamie (Zach), Amy (Dave), Jennifer (Jake), Eric (Amelia), Brian (Hannah), Kate, Jake and Alex.
She fiercely protected always, and when necessary resigned herself to tolerate, her children: Allen Lessels (Elaine) of Concord, Dale Daly (Ray) of Concord and Nancy LeFebvre (John) of Salem. She also leaves nieces and nephews.
Jane was pre-deceased by her brothers Frederick Jr. and William and leaves sisters-in-law Connie Murray of Keene and Betty Murray of Newport, Maine.
One parting thought: Jane, Mom, Gram, Great Gram, GramDog: Thanks for the Memories. Great job and we miss you already. Love, all of us.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, for anyone desiring to contribute to one of Jane's favorite charities, they include the Friends of Forgotten Children in Penacook (224 Bog Road, Concord, NH 03303) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105).