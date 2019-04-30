Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Porter, 91 died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, VT.



She was born February 23, 1928 in Greenwich, CT the daughter of Ervin W. and Harriet (Claflin) Porter. She grew up in Concord, NH where she attended school and graduated in 1946 from Concord High School.



She worked 10 years in the Concord School District, before moving to California where she worked at Stanford University. She then took a job at I.B.M. in Bedford, NH and worked for 25 years. After choosing to retire she moved to Chelsea in 1984.



Her interest in Chelsea was sparked from the time spent with John G. Philbrick and Eleanor D. Philbrick as they built their home on Beacon Hill. She enjoyed farm life and animals. After purchasing a piece of property from the Philbrick's she built her home at 19 Weswind Lane and started farming "Jane" style. She was especially fond of donkeys and sheep. She was a member of the American Hampshire Sheep Association, VT Sheep and Goat Association, and the Concord Hospital Association.



She is survived by her cousins Jonathan D. Philbrick, Robert G. Philbrick, Sara P. Gordon and Timothy J. Philbrick, and a life's worth of friends. She was predeceased by her brother E. David Porter.



At her request there will be no public funeral services.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family may be shared at

