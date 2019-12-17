Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane R. (Lessard) Dalphonse. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Renee Lessard Dalphonse, 68, of Concord, NH, passed away suddenly December 16, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Laconia, NH, she was the eldest daughter of Rene A. Lessard, owner of Arthur Lessard & Sons automobile dealership, and Jane M. Gingras, a registered nurse. A graduate of Laconia High School, Jane earned a Bachelor's degree in Art Education from Plymouth State University and a Master's degree in Studio Art from New York University. For the latter, she spent two summers studying and producing art in Venice, Italy. She was an elementary art teacher for the Merrimack Valley School District for three decades. A talented painter, Jane exhibited her work regionally.



The former captain of her eponymously named boat, "Princess," Jane enjoyed countless hours navigating the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends. She loved to downhill ski, perform modern dance, travel and pursue new adventures, her most recent zip-lining in Puerto Rico. She loved making children's quilts, apple pie.



A treasured wife, sister and friend, Jane's warmth, kindness, generosity, humor and vivacious spirit were a gift to all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Dan Dalphonse; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carole Lessard of Hooksett, NH; two sisters, Lynn Lessard of Albuquerque, NM and Jill Lessard of Novato, CA; stepson, Ben Dalphonse of Alma, CO; nephews, Ryan Simoneau of Las Vegas, NV, John Lessard of Manchester, NH, Josh White of Newmarket, NH and Zachary White and his wife, Maria of Mt. Lookout, WV; and nieces, Brenda Fells of North Andover, MA, Danielle White, along with her partner, Chris Heaven, and three children, Nicholas, Gabriel and Sylvia, of Denton, MD; and Emma Lessard Bourgoin, and her husband, Chris, of Manchester, NH; and endlessly amusing bulldog Frenchie.



In Jane's memory, friends, family, and colleagues are invited to mail donations to Christ the King Capital Campaign, 72 S. Main St., Concord, NH 03301, or visit



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St. Concord, NH, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10AM followed by a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

