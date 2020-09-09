Jane Marshall, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away recently following a brief illness, after an evening surrounded by loved ones.



Jane lived much of her life in the Concord area, working at Concord Hospital. In her later years, Jane resided in Ocala, Florida before moving back to Bow, NH to be near family. Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed dancing, skiing, golf, crafts and travel while maintaining her home with great pride. She was an active church member both in Concord and in Florida.



Family was of the utmost importance to Jane. She was very proud of her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them grow and keeping track of their activities and interests.



Jane was predeceased by husband Charles Marshall and son John William Drewry.



She leaves behind daughter Sharon Blake and husband Bruce, as well as sons Tim Strople and wife Michelle, Mark Strople and wife Stephanie, as well as Rand Strople and wife Cathy. Stepsons Chuck and Dale Marshall and Abby Whitson. Jane will be interred with her husband Charlie at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen NH.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867



