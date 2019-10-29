Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ball. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Ball died on September 28, 2019. Janet, daughter of Beatrice Kraft Hill and George E. Hill, was born on September 30, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Her Father's academic career involved moves to Iowa, Minnesota, and Kansas before they settled in Athens, Ohio in 1948.



Janet graduated from Athens High School in 1954 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1958. She then completed doctoral studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston. There she developed lifelong friendships with classmates, a group of whom have spent time together annually for a number of years.



After Fletcher, Janet worked at the Library of Congress before becoming an Analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency. At the CIA she met Dana Ball and they married on April 3, 1967.



Both Janet and Dana had warm personalities and wonderful senses of humor; resulting in more close friendships than most people could imagine having. They attracted friends from all walks of life.



In the early 80's Janet and Dana retired from the CIA and moved to Concord, New Hampshire; living in Concord and nearby towns for the rest of their lives.



They started an antiques business and, as with everything they did, many friendships were form with other dealers. Dana predeceased Janet in 2009.



Janet was an active member of the Canterbury United Community Church in Canterbury, NH, holding various positions, singing in the choir and on occasion accompanying the choir on piano.



Her love of music led her to join the Canterbury Shaker Singers and the Suncook Valley Chorale, also assuming various duties in organizing the Chorale's community concerts. Her piano playing included playing duets with friends playing other instruments.



In all of Janet's activities, she developed many close friendships. Even her workouts at Curves and Planet Fitness were the origins of the "Panera Sisters" who met for coffee several mornings weekly.



Her Salon group originated as a small group meeting at Starbucks for coffee and discussions of current events.



Janet spent her final months at the Presidential Oaks nursing home in Concord. Her family is grateful that she was in such a wonderful, caring place attending with love to her physical and emotional needs.



The number of people who loved Janet was apparent in the flow of visitors to her room throughout her stay. Nobody who was touched by Janet will ever forget this amazing woman.



A celebration of Janet's life will be held at the Canterbury United Community Church 5 Center Rd., Canterbury, NH on Saturday November 9th at 2:00 pm.



Janet requested a "party atmosphere" at this service so please wear bright colors and a happy face.

