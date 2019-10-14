Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet C. Buswell. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Graveside service 11:00 AM t Proctor Cemetery Andover , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Janet C. Buswell (Clark), 96, of Beaver Meadow Village, Concord, NH died October 13, 2019 after a brief period of declining health.



Janet was born in New Rochelle, NY on September 10, 1923 to Dorothy (Chequer) and Gerald H. Clark.



She was a graduate of Manchester Central High (1942). During WWII (1943-1945) she served in the Navy Waves. In 1949 she graduated from Hesser Business College.



Mrs. Buswell worked for 20 years for Blue Cross Blue Shield of NH - VT, retiring in 1978 as executive secretary.



Janet was predeceased by her husband, Eldon R. Buswell October 18, 2003.



She is survived by her brother, William Clark of Manchester, NH; two nieces Cheryl (Craig) Cornish and Deborah (Bill) Covatis; grandniece, Jennifer Donovan (Greg Fox) of Bow; grandnephews, Nicholas (Kathleen) Covatis of Londonderry, NH and Scott Covatis of Manchester; and three great-grand nieces, Kylie Donovan, Lily Covatis and Emma Covatis.



Special thanks to her caretaker, Suzanne Elizabeth who was devoted to her.



At her request there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11AM.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to the .



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





