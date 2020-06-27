Janet (Jan) Claire Benard passed away peacefully in her sleep on 10 June 2020. Jan is survived by her husband Gerald Bertram Benard of Union, South Carolina, by her children: Emile, Gerald, Colleen, and Shelley, and by her sisters: Connie and Patricia. Jan was born on 1 February 1944. Jan's parents were Estelle and Armand Gauthier (both deceased). Jan has twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There is no scheduled memorial service due to COVID social distancing requirements. There will be a service at some time in the future in Boscawen, New Hampshire, during her inurnment.



Jan and Gerry lived about 25 years in Canterbury, New Hampshire where they raised their four children. Together, they retired to Union, South Carolina. They grew close to the Lord and to their neighbors reaching out through many different ministries and relationships. When asked to provide words to describe Jan from her friends and family, these were the responses: sweet, "a mother to her friends", always caring more about others needs over her own, forgiving, and generous. Jan was a survivor, always so positive even through a lifetime of battles with cancer and congestive heart conditions.



This is a simple message she left in her Bible: God gives to us as our creator. We should live each day not taking anything for granted. We depend on God for our daily lives. Be willing to forgive others, as not doing so makes us miserable. Thank God for the good and bad in our lives. He will take us through all. Pray for all - it is needed. Adapted from Mom's Bible notes.



Jan will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, faithful friend, and caring soul. She will be missed, yet continue to be loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store