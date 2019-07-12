Janet D. Mace Splan, 71, died Sunday, March 31, of natural causes.



She was born in Danbury, CT, the daughter of Harry Mace and Katherine K. Mace Deegan.



She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Nasson College in 1969, and continued her education with an Associate's degree in Accounting from Cape Cod Community College in 1982. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for community-based non-profit organizations in Massachusetts and Michigan, while volunteering at her local humane society. She moved to Andover in 2000, in part to care for her mother Katherine K. Deegan of Salisbury, NH, who passed away in 2002. She was working as a Supervisor of the Checklist at the time of her death. She was an avid gardener and quilter.



She is survived by her daughter Rebecca K. Splan of Hatfield, PA, and ex-husband Karl J. Splan. She was predeceased by a sister, Margaret.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Andover Public Library.

