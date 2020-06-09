Janet G. Irving
1932 - 2020
Janet G. Irving formally of Concord, NH passed away June 3, 2020 in Charlestown, NH. at the Peaceful Harvest Assisted Living Community.

Janet is pre-deceased by her parents George and Gertrude Irving and sister Jane Irving. She was born in Somerville, MA June 12, 1932 and graduated from NH Concord High School in 1950. She worked for years at J. J. Newbury's on Main Street Concord, NH and also served in the Women's Army Corps.

Janet enjoyed her time living at Peaceful Harvest and the friends she made while there since 2017. An avid sports fan of the Red Sox's and New England Patriots she had a great knowledge of the team's statistics.

There will be a private burial for Janet in the Brown Family Cemetery in Warner, NH. She was a longtime friend of Janice Brown O'Dougherty and Janice's daughter Denise Salvas. Janet was a kind and nurturing person willing to help anyone, always with a smile.

The Brown Family is forever grateful for her friendship and help to Janice and Denise's family.

We wish to thank Janet's Guardian and the Peaceful Harvest personnel for their compassionate care of Janet.

To view Janet's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

