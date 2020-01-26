Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Louise Smith. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church of Concord, United Church of Christ 177 North Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Louise (Lugg) Smith, 81, of Concord passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Presidential Oaks following a six-year battle with MSA-Parkinsonian variant.



Born April 9, 1938, Janet was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (McMahon) Lugg. She was a lifelong resident of Concord and a 1956 graduate of Concord High School.



Janet was a devoted wife and mother, with her family providing her the greatest joy. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower beds, making puzzles, sewing and baking, and was an avid walker.



A lifelong member of First Congregational Church, Janet served on numerous boards and committees, was active in the Beyer Group, King's Daughters and Women's Guild, played in the Pilgrim Handbell Choir and sang in the Chancel Choir and Youth Choir. When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was active in the school PTA.







She was predeceased by her husband, Howard N. Smith, and her oldest son, Alan R. Smith.



Janet is survived by her children David J. Smith and his wife, Karen, of Norwood, Mass., Sandra A. Smith of Concord, Donald A. Smith and his wife, Megan, of Northwood, and daughter-in-law Maria Smith of Claremont, grandchildren AJ Smith of Newport, Emily Smith of Norwood, Mass., and Hannah Smith of Northwood, great-grandson Brayden Smith of Newport, sister Sheila A. Lugg of Concord, brother Stanley F. Lugg of Loudon, brother Alan D. Lugg and his wife, Connie, of Epsom, and brother-in-law Donald N. Smith and his wife, Christine of Womelsdorf, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 29, at 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church of Concord, United Church of Christ, 177 North Main Street, Concord, NH.



A private burial will be in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH.



For those who wish, memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to The MSA Coalition online at



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

