Janet Jameson of Concord, left this world to join her brother, Mickey, after a long, courageous battle with cancer on May 3, 2019. Janet was born in Concord on February 10, 1951, to Albert (Bill) and Mary Saunders. She graduated in the first graduating class of Merrimack Valley High School in 1969. Janet worked at Beede Electrical Instrument for 22 years. More recently, she worked at the Concord YMCA, in the maintenance department. Janet had a passion for giving back to the community. Knitting hats for the homeless was one of her many ways of doing this.



Janet leaves her husband, Alan Jameson, of Concord; stepchildren Lisa Vachon, Sharon Jameson, Lyndon Jameson, Amber Munson, Mindy Mortenson and Dana Whiting. She also has 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by her brother, Michael (Mickey) Saunders and stepson Leon Jameson.



There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH.

