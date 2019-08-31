Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet R. Brown. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Janet graduated from Brookline High School, MA in 1940 and received an RN degree in 1944 from New England Baptist Hospital in Boston.



She married Dr. Roger H. Brown from Providence, RI on May 28, 1944 while he was serving in the Army Dental Corps in this country and then for two years in Okinawa.



She was an active Girl Scout leader for her daughter and Den Mother for her 3 boys, the Dale Carnegie Course, several chapters of DAR, Church Circles and President of PTA and Int. Sunshine Society.



Janet had many hobbies and interests including oil painting, braiding and hooking rugs, sewing, knitting, author of 4 books, genealogy, traveling, camping, playing hymns on the piano, volunteering as a nurse in hospitals, letter writing, iPad jigsaw puzzles and Bible prophecy.



A lifetime member of the Conservative Baptist Church and member of Center Point Church in Concord, NH.



Janet was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Roger H. Brown in 2014.



Members of her family include her daughter, Beverly Schultz and her husband, Dan, Manchester, NH; her sons, David Brown and his wife, Ann, Gilbert, AZ; Gordon Brown and his wife, Gloria, Concord, NH; and Stephen Brown and his wife, Becky, Manchester,CT; and 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will take place at Havenwood-Heritage Heights, Concord,NH at a later date.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

