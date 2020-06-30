Janet Pitman Anderson of Concord NH died peacefully on Thursday, June 25th at the age of 90.
Author Tom Rath wrote "Your life has an unknown expiration date. Your efforts and contributions to others do not. The time, energy, and resources you invest in people you care for and your community keep growing forever." This quote is the essence of the Janet's life.
She was a professional volunteer and lifelong contributor to many nonprofit organizations and activities across her beloved state of NH. She was a kind, genuine friend to many and she was known as "Gram Jam" to every child she ever met.
She kept a busy and purposeful social calendar which allowed her to connect with friends and give back to the community. Her joy in life was keeping herself and everyone else busy!
After graduating from Pembroke Academy in 1947, she attended the University of NH where was a standout player on the basketball and field hockey teams. She joined the Outing Club and met her future husband, a "handsome man with a car" as she described him, Frederick Pitman. He had enlisted in the US Navy during WWII at age 17 and served on the destroyer ship O'Hare in the European Theater. He was earning his Electrical Engineering degree on the GI Bill and was President of the Outing Club. During the Summer of 1949, they had the first of many grand adventures together. Jan worked in the gift shop at the base of Mt Washington near the Cog Railway station. Fred was Postmaster on the summit. There were cribbage games, dances and late-night climbs by moonlight on the Cog's tracks.
They married in 1950, one week after Fred graduated from UNH. Jan continued her studies and earned her degree in Physical Education in 1951. During the baby boom years, she did her part having 4 kids within 6 years while they lived in Rye. When Fred was promoted in 1959 by Public Service Company of NH to a position located in Nashua, they moved the family to the lovely small town of Hollis. Their commitment and contributions to their new community were numerous over the years.
Fred was a member of the School Board and town's Finance Committee as well as the volunteer fire and rescue squad. When she wasn't keeping track of the kids, the house, and the horses, Jan filled her days with many town and church activities to expand her social circle. Noted accomplishments include leading the 4-H Club, introducing the first girl's basketball program in the town's Recreation Department and she was instrumental in getting the Tennis Courts built at Nichols Field. Somehow, she also found time to have their fifth child.
Fred and Jan had celebrated 32 years of marriage, when he passed away suddenly at age 56. In 1983 it was time to leave Hollis and return to Jan's childhood home in Pembroke. She remarried in 1985, Paul G W Anderson, and together the adventures continued with trips to North Conway, Cape Cod and many classical concerts. Paul passed away in 1997.
She remained thoroughly independent and continued to live at the homestead until last year, when she decided it would be nice to keep her oldest daughter, Susan, company at her home in Concord and be closer to her cultural activities.
She said that her secret to life was the loving relationships with her family and her dear friends, along with staying physically and mentally active. She always encouraged others to get involved and to have fun, whether it was a tennis match, a game of bridge, gardening, horseback riding, attending concerts, visiting museums or volunteering so that others could enjoy those activities. She had a passion for all of them and many more. She was a gifted athlete, skiing and playing tennis into her 80s.
As her athletic endeavors tapered off, she was even more generous with her time to many nonprofits, including local historical societies, Concord theaters, the DAR, and the Pierce Manse. She also took enormous pride in encouraging her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities, most recently watching their musical performances and basketball games.
We could always count on Gram Jam to make a road trip to the Lake or the Cape exciting. In the back of the Benz, she always kept a contraption to make giant bubbles, a deck of UNO cards, a watercolor paint set and a pair of Groucho glasses for the tollbooths, just in case. She was always kind-hearted and unafraid to blaze her own trail in life.
Jan leaves her children, Judson Pitman of Portsmouth, Richard Pitman and his wife Patricia of Deerfield, Stephen Pitman and his wife Katherine of Newbury, Susan Simpson of Concord and Mary Johnson of Hamilton MA. She also leaves 8 accomplished grandchildren and 8 wonderful great-grandchildren, who will deeply miss their Gram Jam.
Her efforts and contributions are imprinted on all who knew her. The time, energy, and resources she invested in her loved ones and the community will keep growing forever.
In lieu of flowers, your donation would be greatly appreciated to the Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum, PO Box 142, Warner NH 03278 or the Concord Hospital Trust 205 Pleasant St, Concord NH 03301. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 30, 2020.