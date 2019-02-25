Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Witham Fortnam. View Sign

Janet Witham Fortnam, passed away peacefully, at age 83, in Concord, Wednesday February 13, 2019. Born on April 3, 1935, Janet was the oldest of four children of Cedric N. and Francena (Eastman) Witham. Janet loved spending time with her family at their rustic camp on Cow Island, Lake Winnipesaukee. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1953. She was a flight attendant in the U.S. Air Force with the Military Air Transport Service (MATS), frequently flying to Europe. After the Air Force, she was a stewardess with Northeast Airlines. She married Michael H. Hamburg in 1959, and they both worked for Avis in Miami, FL. They settled in Port Washington, NY, in 1964, with their two children, Glenn and Laurie, after Michael took a position with the New York Times. After a divorce, Janet moved to MA in 1972, where she completed her Masters of Education degree from Bridgewater State College, MA, and started her new career as Special Education Reading Teacher. She was married to Larry Monet in 1973, and the family moved to Braintree, MA. After a divorce in 1985, Janet moved to Londonderry, NH, continuing to teach Reading in Raymond, NH public schools. Janet loved to square dance, and she eventually married her square dancing partner, Robert Fortnam, in 1996. They lived in Pembroke, NH, and were married for 21 years, until Robert passed away in 2017.



Janet was a Chapter Regent in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) between 2003 and 2010. She was a founder and Queen Mother of the Pembroke Red Hatters. She loved driving with the top down on her red Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible in her Red Hat regalia. Janet was a NH State Representative in the late 90's. She was a member of the Pembroke Congregational Church and the Meeting House Commons. Janet was also a member of the Pembroke Woman's Club, Merrimack Valley Retired Teachers Association, a volunteer usher at the Capitol Center for the Arts, a member of the New Hampshire Conservation Society, and a seven-year member of the Thursday Morning Group.



She is survived by: a sister Winona Blake, of Wolfboro, NH; brothers David (and Marlene) Witham, of Sanbornton, NH; Jim (and Pam) Witham, of Essex, MA; children - Laurie (and Wayne) Reichman of Castle Rock, CO; Glenn (and Pam) Hamburg of Roseville, CA; Douglas (and Kate) Smith of Manchester, NH; six step-children - Douglas (and Deanne) Fortnam of Nashua, NH; Carol (and George) Bertsimas of Pembroke, NH; Bruce (and Michelle) Fortnam of Portola Valley, CA; Kenneth (and Annie) Fortnam of Windham, ME; Janice (and Paul) Ritter of Nashua, NH; and Laurene Monet of Davenport, FL; 8 grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Robert F. Fortnam.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2018 at 10:00 - 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, NH, with a memorial service at 11:00am. A procession to the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery will follow for a committal service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Janet Witham Fortnam, passed away peacefully, at age 83, in Concord, Wednesday February 13, 2019. Born on April 3, 1935, Janet was the oldest of four children of Cedric N. and Francena (Eastman) Witham. Janet loved spending time with her family at their rustic camp on Cow Island, Lake Winnipesaukee. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1953. She was a flight attendant in the U.S. Air Force with the Military Air Transport Service (MATS), frequently flying to Europe. After the Air Force, she was a stewardess with Northeast Airlines. She married Michael H. Hamburg in 1959, and they both worked for Avis in Miami, FL. They settled in Port Washington, NY, in 1964, with their two children, Glenn and Laurie, after Michael took a position with the New York Times. After a divorce, Janet moved to MA in 1972, where she completed her Masters of Education degree from Bridgewater State College, MA, and started her new career as Special Education Reading Teacher. She was married to Larry Monet in 1973, and the family moved to Braintree, MA. After a divorce in 1985, Janet moved to Londonderry, NH, continuing to teach Reading in Raymond, NH public schools. Janet loved to square dance, and she eventually married her square dancing partner, Robert Fortnam, in 1996. They lived in Pembroke, NH, and were married for 21 years, until Robert passed away in 2017.Janet was a Chapter Regent in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) between 2003 and 2010. She was a founder and Queen Mother of the Pembroke Red Hatters. She loved driving with the top down on her red Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible in her Red Hat regalia. Janet was a NH State Representative in the late 90's. She was a member of the Pembroke Congregational Church and the Meeting House Commons. Janet was also a member of the Pembroke Woman's Club, Merrimack Valley Retired Teachers Association, a volunteer usher at the Capitol Center for the Arts, a member of the New Hampshire Conservation Society, and a seven-year member of the Thursday Morning Group.She is survived by: a sister Winona Blake, of Wolfboro, NH; brothers David (and Marlene) Witham, of Sanbornton, NH; Jim (and Pam) Witham, of Essex, MA; children - Laurie (and Wayne) Reichman of Castle Rock, CO; Glenn (and Pam) Hamburg of Roseville, CA; Douglas (and Kate) Smith of Manchester, NH; six step-children - Douglas (and Deanne) Fortnam of Nashua, NH; Carol (and George) Bertsimas of Pembroke, NH; Bruce (and Michelle) Fortnam of Portola Valley, CA; Kenneth (and Annie) Fortnam of Windham, ME; Janice (and Paul) Ritter of Nashua, NH; and Laurene Monet of Davenport, FL; 8 grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Robert F. Fortnam.Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2018 at 10:00 - 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, NH, with a memorial service at 11:00am. A procession to the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery will follow for a committal service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com for the Fortnam family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Bennett Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close