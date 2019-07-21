Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. Hersey. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCHESTER, Janice M. (Cate) Hersey, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 17th at her home in Rochester. She was born in July of 1960 to Milton and Jeannette (Marquis) Cate and grew up in Penacook where she attended school and was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School with the class of 1978.



Janice dedicated her career to caring for the elderly. Early in her career she worked for the Concord Visiting Nurses and Epsom Manor. She spent the last 15 years at Riverside Rest Home, most recently as the Medical Records Auditor.



In her free time Janice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Janice loved her pets and animals in general and she also always loved a good country music festival.



Janice is predeceased by her parents and she is survived by her husband Michael Hersey of Rochester; her daughters Amy Santiago of Dover; and Sara Rice and her fiancee Jay Desrosiers of Rochester; her sister Kathy Raymond and her husband Brian of Concord; her brother Robert Cate and his wife Katheryn of Concord; her grandchildren Luke, Dante, Gianna, and Jason; her step children Brandon Hersey of Wolfeboro, and Jory Hersey of Rochester; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 25th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Worrier Project at

