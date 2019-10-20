Jacqueline "Jackie" Brown, age 67, of Epsom, New Hampshire, the beloved wife of Thomas Brown, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Concord Hospital. Born in Bridgeport to the late Francis and Frances (Caco) Lucey, she was a resident of Fairfield until moving to New Hampshire 4 years ago. Jackie was a retired court reporter for the Judicial System. In addition to her beloved husband of 20 years, Jackie is survived by 5 children, a son Brendan Brown and his partner Kayla LeClair of Hamden, Tom Brown Jr and his wife Laura of S. Dennis, MA, Kathy Seaman and her husband Scott of Trumbull, Kim Noto and her husband Steve of Trumbull and Dawn O'Donnell and her husband Brian of Fairfield, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition, Jackie leaves behind her brother Richard Lucey and sister Patricia Barrett and was predeceased by her sister Marlene Paglaroli. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:00 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, Nichols, with the Rev. Alan Murchie and Rev. Dr. Paul Carling officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Road, Monroe. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. For a full version of this obituary or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 20, 2019