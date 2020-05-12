Jaqueline Rita Perron
Jaqueline Rita Perron "Jackie" passed away on May 10, 2020 at Harris Hill Nursing Home at 82 years old. Born to Mary Alice Savage Downer and William Downer, she graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1955 and worked at Lego and Sons.

She is remembered for her bubbly personality and kindness. Jackie would lend a hand to anyone and made her home welcome to all. She is remembered for love of her cats ( RIP Princess, Soxy, Jack & Jill), her one-in-a-million chicken and rice soup, words of wisdom, and beautiful smile.

She is predeceased by husband, Joseph Edward Ernest Perron, parents Mary Alice Savage Downer and William Downer, and brother William Otis Downer. She is the loving mother of Susan Woods of Loudon and Wayne Perron of Concord, grandmother of Ryan Woods of Loudon, Ashley Heisdorf of Fresno, CA, Amber Boedeker of Concord, Christopher Perron of Manassas, VA, Abby Auprey of Loudon, Allison Perron of Manassas, VA, and Emily Perron of Manassas, VA and Logan Heisdorf, her great-grandson.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor in the near future.

Memories of Jackie are much appreciated and can be emailed to her family at amberlynnperron12@gmail.com.

Jackie has requested that, in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boston Children's hospital.

Published in Concord Montior on May 12, 2020.
