I will always remember playing cards with you and enjoying your company at cousin Lorraine’s Christmas Eve parties
Michael Casamassima
Family
December 4, 2020
What a terrible and sad loss. I will miss Jason. He was some painter- In class everyday he would make two or three good paintings for every one the others made. Just one of the most solid people I ever met- in all ways. My condolences to his family.
Grant Drumheller
Teacher
December 4, 2020
Mary and family, I remember you and I talking about our sons when you worked at Curves. What a wonderful young man. You gave me a card that Jason had made. I will keep you all in my prayers. Take care. Love, Patti
Patti Burwen
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Peter Mary and Family. Words can not express how sorry I am to hear about the passing of Jason. I cannot comprehend the grief you must be feeling . Although I did not know Jason well, being the son of you both I'm sure he was a wonderful person. I wish I was there to give you both a big Bear Hug like Jason would do for you. May God bless and help you through this difficult time. May Jason Rest in Peace. Love and Respect Paul
Paul Bombaci
Family
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He was a beautiful person with a wonderful family.
Liz Sommers
December 4, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Theresa Reppucci
Family
December 3, 2020
Jay, love and miss you so much buddy. Until we meet again, I’ll keep you in my thoughts and memories.
Auntie, Uncle Pete, Sarah and Jessie, I love you guys so much. We are always thinking of you.
Josh Izzi
Family
December 3, 2020
Jason, You’ll be forever missed, but we are all so fortunate to have had you in our lives. As kiddos growing up you were always there to help lead us all in the right direction. Be it up the mountain or down the river, you knew what was best for the crew and kept us all entertained throughout the adventure. Till we meet again brother.
Sean Stapler
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mary & Peter so sorry for your loss
Joseph Scaramozza
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our condolences for Bombaci family, so sorry for your loss of a good man so early in life. Paula, Joe and Adam Mendrala
Paula Mendrala
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
We only met for a short time, however Jasons’ positive nature and friendly mindset will not be forgotten. Our vacation together will wait until we meet again.
David Lawrence
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jason was the most wonderful person I have ever known. This loss hits hard. So much love and gratitude to his family for nurturing such a beautiful human; my condolences for this astounding loss.
Jamie Bowman
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Jason was the kindest soul and you so many cherished memories. Hold onto those memories and know Jason will always be with you. Love The Piazas family
Elaine Piazas
Friend
December 3, 2020
What a wonderful human Jay was and what a terrible loss to all who love him...my deepest heartfelt sympathy to his family.
Carol Bates
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Kassie, my heart is with you and your family during this time and always. Jay will always be with you in your heart and beautiful memories you have.
Tammy Boucher
Family
