Jason Robert Patterson, 41, of Concord, NH passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Jason was born in Reading, England on August, 28, 1977, the son of Glenn and Debra (Hebert) Patterson.
You could find Jason fishing and gardening. He enjoyed computer games and computer repair work.
Jason was pre deceased by his daughter, Aurora Patterson and his sister, Bethany Kiley.
Members of his family include his parents, Glenn and Debra Patterson; children, Ian and Kailynne Patterson; grandmother, Rachael Patterson; sister, Courtney Brandt and husband Jamison; brothers, Ryan Patterson and Jordan Patterson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4PM- 5:30pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. A celebration of life service will follow at 5:30pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Patterson family.
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
(603) 225-3517
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 11, 2019