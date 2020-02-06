Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Catherine Sica. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 S. Main Street Concord , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 S. Main Street Concord , NH View Map Committal 12:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Jamaica, NY on January 5, 1933 the daughter of James T. and Helen (Purcell) McElduff.



Jean was raised in Floral Park, NY and graduated from the New York Foundling Hospital in 1953. She worked as an Infant Care Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Center, NY until she was married and started a family.



Jean and Carl raised five children together. Her role as mother was her true vocation. After relocating to New Hampshire she worked as a Kindergarten Aide at Pembroke Hill School from 1988 - 1991.



She is survived by her husband, Carl; her son, Robert and his wife Kelly of Wilmington, DE; her daughter Catherine of Bow, NH; her daughter Nancy Reid and her husband Michael of Floral Park, NY; her son Thomas and his wife Margaret of Laconia, NH; her daughter Susan Howell-Hinchy and her husband James of Floral Park, NY; and nine grandchildren.



She will be greatly missed by her entire family, as well as by her faithful canine companion, Katie. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her only sibling, James T. McElduff.



A calling hour will take place at Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main Street Concord, NH, on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00am - 10:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am.



A committal service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW, Hwy Boscawen, NH at 12:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association (Hospice Program) The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street,Concord, NH 03301 or online at

