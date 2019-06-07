Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Chickering Nardozzi. View Sign Service Information Aycock Funeral Home 6801 SE FEDERAL HWY Stuart , FL 34997 (772)-223-9300 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Chickering Nardozzi, 90, of Stuart, Florida, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2019.



Jean was born in Concord, New Hampshire to Carolyn (Saben) and Porter Chickering on August 16, 1928.



She never lost her love of New Hampshire and summered at her beloved cottage, Poustinia, in Pembroke for many summers.



Jean attended the Concord public schools and graduated from Concord High in 1946 and then from Colby College in 1950, with a liberal arts degree.



At Colby, she was an active member of her sorority and an avid tennis player. She later received advanced teaching degrees from SUNY, New Paltz.



Prior to her teaching career, Jean worked as a social worker in the Family and Child Welfare Department in White Plains, New York.



Jean taught kindergarten primarily in the Yorktown, New York school system as well as in Bedford Village, New York for over 25 years.



Jean conducted numerous Bible studies and prayer groups in New York, New Hampshire and Florida, always preparing her own studies and developing her own curriculum. Some of the prayer groups that she started are still being held today, some 25 years later.



She also participated in healing Ministries with McNult's and Prison Ministries in Florida.



Jean moved to Lost Lakes, Florida in 1998. She was a golfer as well as a dancer, piano player and singer.



Jean was married to her beloved husband, Bob, for over 43 years, who passed in October 1996. They raised their family of three boys, in Chappaqua, New York; Robert of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Stephen of Goldens Bridge, New York and John of Naperville, Illinois.



She is survived by her brother, Richard (93) and was predeceased by her brother Willard. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Robert, Sarah and Kristen and two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Colton.



She will be missed by family and friends.



On Sunday, June 9, 2019 there will be a visitation at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. On Monday, June 10, 2019, there will be a funeral mass at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, Florida 34997, at 10:00 am.



At a later date, there will be a memorial mass in Concord, New Hampshire and interment in Allentown, New Hampshire.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice or a .

