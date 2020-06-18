Jean (Elliott) Badger, 76, a longtime resident of Franklin and current resident of the Carriage House in Northfield died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith. Jean was born on November 24, 1943 in Madison, the daughter of the late Harry and Kilda (Castonguay) Elliott. She was employed for many years creating Telephone Pole Layouts for towns throughout New Hampshire, working for AT&T and NYNEX. Jean was an active member of the Pioneer Woman's Group with fellow female employees of the phone company, often meeting for luncheons. She had many enjoyments in her life including taking trips with her husband to all parts of America, day trips with her son Keith and his husband Michael, visits with her granddaughter Tory and her family, scrapbooking, embroidering and shopping, but most important to her were her cats Sassy and Chewy, whom she loved. She was of Roman Catholic Faith and attended St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James O. Badger who died on January 15, 2012, her daughter, Loretta Margaritis who died on July 4, 2019, her son, Frank, who died in 1991, and by her older sister Sandra, who died when she was young.
Her family includes her three sons, Keith F. Badger and his husband Micheal Evans of Concord, David J. Badger and his wife Shirley of Anchorage, AK and Glen E. Badger and his wife Kristy of Meredith, her 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
According to Jean's wishes there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 2:00 PM in Franklin Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Jim. For those unable to attend in person, the services will be streamed live via Zoom, please contact Glen for more details.
Memorial donations in memory of Jean, may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 18, 2020.