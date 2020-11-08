Jean Elizabeth (Ryan) Leonardi, 95, of Bow, NH formerly of Pittsfield, MA, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



She was born on August 6, 1925 to James Ryan and Ruth (Robbins) Ryan. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944 after which she was employed at GE Company. She married the love of her life, Rino Leonardi, on February 22, 1945. She resided in Pittsfield, MA for most of her life before moving to Bow, NH nine years ago.



She was the heart, soul and backbone of our family and taught us all the meaning of unconditional love. We know that you are now reunited with and dancing with Daddy(Papa). We will miss you everyday and love you forever!



Jean leaves her daughters; Joyce Coburn of Bow, NH, Lynn Shartrand of Pittsfield, MA and Jill Bourdon and her husband, Bruce of Rio Vista, CA, her nephew and niece, Jeffrey Ryan and Sheryl Martin, whom she considered her children. She was Mimi to her grandchildren; Kellie Booth (William), Karen Smith (Bailey), Chris Neilson (Debbie), Chad Bourdon (Leslie), Melanie Sullivan (Nolan), Melissa Dalessio, Shane Bourdon, Ken Coburn and Karen Majchrowicz (Chris). Great-Grandchildren; Matthew Staples (Taryn), Taylor Booth (Dylan Bagley), Noah Garvey, Alexis Neilson, Cameron Neilson, Amelia Smith, Paden Shartrand, Ava Bourdon, Colin Dalessio, Gavin Sullivan, Brennan Dalessio, Marcus Sullivan and Marc Bourdon. Grand-Mimi to her Great-Great Grandchildren; Landen and Kinsley Staples and Ava Bagley. She also leaves behind many, many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.



Besides her parents she is predeceased by her loving husband, Rino, to whom she was married for 51 years. Her brothers; John, Lawrence and Gerald Ryan, sisters; Eleanor Cronin, Katherine Elmstrom, Barbara Allen and Beatrice Pelletier. Sisters-in-law, Eleanor Ryan and Lillian Winters. Son-in-law, Donald Coburn, Great-nieces Caitlyn Ryan and Bethany (Ryan) Powers, and granddaughter-in-law, Karen Coburn.



Services will be held at Dery Funeral Home and Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield, MA for family on Monday, November 30, 2020. Burial will be in Pittsfield Cemetery immediately following.



Per Jean's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Institute in memory of Bethany Ryan Powers and Caitlyn Ryan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store