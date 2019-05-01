- Mrs. Jean (Totman) Fletcher, 88, of Pembroke, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the Grace House of Windham after a period of declining health.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Jean was the daughter of the late Reginald and Helen (Durfee) Totman. She was raised and educated in Maine and had resided in New Hampshire for the past 42 years.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at the Wolfeboro Nursing Home. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Bingo.
Jean is survived by her children: Kathleen H. Cliver of Pembroke and Regina F. Doe and her husband Barry of Uncasville, CT., Step son Eugene Fletcher of Columbia Falls. She was the loving grandmother to Ian Camp.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 1, 2019