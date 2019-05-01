Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

- Mrs. Jean (Totman) Fletcher, 88, of Pembroke, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the Grace House of Windham after a period of declining health.



Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Jean was the daughter of the late Reginald and Helen (Durfee) Totman. She was raised and educated in Maine and had resided in New Hampshire for the past 42 years.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at the Wolfeboro Nursing Home. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Bingo.



Jean is survived by her children: Kathleen H. Cliver of Pembroke and Regina F. Doe and her husband Barry of Uncasville, CT., Step son Eugene Fletcher of Columbia Falls. She was the loving grandmother to Ian Camp.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

- Mrs. Jean (Totman) Fletcher, 88, of Pembroke, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the Grace House of Windham after a period of declining health.Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Jean was the daughter of the late Reginald and Helen (Durfee) Totman. She was raised and educated in Maine and had resided in New Hampshire for the past 42 years.Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at the Wolfeboro Nursing Home. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Bingo.Jean is survived by her children: Kathleen H. Cliver of Pembroke and Regina F. Doe and her husband Barry of Uncasville, CT., Step son Eugene Fletcher of Columbia Falls. She was the loving grandmother to Ian Camp.In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations