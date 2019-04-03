Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Pound Davis Fentiman. View Sign

Mrs. Jean Pound Davis Fentiman, 88, of Concord NH and formerly of Schenectady, NY passed away March 25, 2019, after a long period of declining health.



Jean was born on October 22, 1930, in Port Jervis NY to Mary Gertrude Moylan Pound and Charles Edward Pound. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Donald S. Fentiman, and husband Paul P. Davis. She is survived by daughter Karen Davis Goulet (David), son John Davis (Jennifer), and daughters Linda Fentiman (Arthur Levine), Sandy Fentiman (Alice Kenly-Fentiman), and Donna Fentiman. She is also survived by grandchildren Emily Goulet, Andrew Goulet, Paul Davis, Jamie Levine (Ian Anderson), Rachel Levine (Nate Hwang), Weston Fentiman Fellows (Brijan), Dale Fentiman Fellows, Lauren Rich, and great-grandsons Riley and Tristan Fellows.



At the age of five, Jean made her debut in New York City at Radio City as a vocalist, and regularly sang on a radio program. She attended Port Jervis High School and earned a B.A. in English and Theater at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. She also received a Master's Degree in English Education at the State University of New York at Albany. She and Paul were married in 1957 and lived in Pontiac, Michigan until Paul's death in 1964. Upon returning to NY, Jean taught 8th grade English at Van Antwerp and Iroquois Middle Schools in Niskayuna, NY. She and Donald were married in 1973. After leaving Niskayuna, they moved to Loon Lake, NY, Punta Gorda, FL, New London, NH, and Pembroke, NH. They enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and traveling. Jean was also active in community theater, reading for the blind, and the New London Garden Club. She took great joy in spending time with her family, and especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. Jean was a loving, loyal mom, grandmother, and friend with a fun sense of humor, which continued to shine through in her later years despite her illness.



The family would like to thank the staff of Granite Ledges and Harris Hill Center in Concord NH for the loving care provided to Jean.



A private graveside service will be held in Port Jervis, NY with a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to the or the .



Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191

